× Sheriff: Woman drowns trying to retrieve paddleboat from mid-Michigan lake

HAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Gladwin county woman has been found dead from an apparent accidental drowning after being missing for over a week.

The Gladwin County Sheriff says deputies were called to Smallwood Lake in Hay Township Saturday afternoon where a woman’s body was found attached by rope to a paddleboat near the west shore of the lake. The woman was identified as Barbara Ogg, 68, a nearby resident who used to live near the lake.

Investigators say they believe that Ogg had tried to recover the paddleboat which had been floating in the lake over a week ago. They say Ogg had been able to reach the paddleboat and wrapped the rope from the boat around her arm. They say she was wearing waders which then filled with water, which pulled her under. She had also been wearing a life jacket which had also come off during the incident.

Investigators say they believe Ogg had been deceased for over a week. The preliminary cause of Ogg’s death is listed as accidental drowning, but the investigation does remain open.