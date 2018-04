Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- The monthly Indie Flea is planned for Saturday, April 7th, from 10 am to 4 pm.

The popular event takes place at Wealthy Theatre's Community Media Center, 2 doors down from the Theatre, located at 1110 Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Mingle with, and shop, local vendors including Ohlala Chocola, Petralona, Avadore Boutique, Silver Moon Soaps and more.

The Indie Flea Events support Michigan Entrepreneurship.