Warm up during Spring Break at the Downtown Market Greenhouse this afternoon

There may be snow on the ground, but it's nice and warm in the greenhouse at Downtown Market Grand Rapids. Spend this afternoon learning all about the greenhouse and enjoy a variety of free activities at Lil' Green Thumbs: Spring Break in the Greenhouse.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. kids can enjoy a variety of take-home crafts, read plant and nature books from the Kent District Library, and explore the "Bug Zone" where kids can examine bugs up close with a magnifying glass.
The event is free, and will take place inside the Downtown Market Greenhouse, located at 435 Ionia Avenue South West.
For more information, visit downtownmarketgr.com.