GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Whitecaps' open workout was cancelled on Wednesday at Fifth Third Ballpark due to snow, but despite the cold weather the team is looking forward to 2018.

New manager Lance Parrish said on Wednesday, "We are definitely an organization that is building from within now... our whole deal right now is to try to develop the players that we have and see how far they can go in the organization."

The team agreed that it's a good time to be a young player in the Tigers organization.