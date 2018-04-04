× Woman found dead on the side of I-94; death considered suspicious

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a woman’s suspicious death after her body was found near a busy interstate freeway in Battle Creek.

Investigators say a passerby spotted the body Wednesday afternoon in a ravine by the Capitol Avenue overpass, near eastbound I-94, and called 911.

The woman has been identified as 59-year-old Vanessa Obu Wilder.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning at the WMU Forensics Lab, with toxicology tests pending.

If anyone has more information, they should phone the Michgan State Police Marshall post at (269)-558-0500, or Silent Observer at (269)-964-3888.