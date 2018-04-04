Zuckerberg says fixing Facebook will take years

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says fixing the company’s problems will take many years.

In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Zuckerberg said he wishes he could snap his fingers and solve everything in three to six months. But, he said, “these are big issues” and a big shift for Facebook.

That said, he says the company will have “turned a corner” on a lot of these issues by the end of the year.

Zuckerberg has set fixing Facebook as his personal challenge for 2018.

The issues Facebook needs to address go beyond the privacy scandal involving Trump-affiliated consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Facebook also has been dealing with fake news, the use of Facebook to spread hate and discord and concerns about social media’s effect on people’s mental well-being.