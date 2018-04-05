Another round of snow tonight

Posted 12:01 PM, April 5, 2018

 

WEST MICHIGAN-  It's a common narrative over the last few days: light snow expected.  That's going to be a common theme here and there the next few days, and there's already another Winter Weather Advisory in place.

Light snow arrives to our southwest by later tonight just after 9 PM.  This will slowly spread into the area overnight.  While it won't be snowing too much actively during the commute, the timing of the snow prior will still cause issues.

By Friday, expect 1-2 inches of snow areawide, with a few pockets of heavier snow mixed in.  This will be a heavy, wet, "snowball" type snow.  Lake effect snow continues tomorrow, but accumulations will be light.

