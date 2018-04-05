Effort to make Michigan Legislature part-time ending for now

Posted 8:48 AM, April 5, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Organizers of a ballot drive to make the Michigan Legislature a part-time body and slash lawmakers’ pay say the effort is ending for now due to a lack of petition signatures.

Norm Kammeraad said Wednesday the Clean Michigan committee doesn’t intend to file signatures with the Michigan Bureau of Elections and instead will keep names on file to contact supporters for another potential petition drive in 2019 or 2020.

Kammeraad says the committee collected roughly 325,000 signatures. The group needed about 315,000 valid signatures within a 180-day window to get the constitutional amendment on the November ballot, but couldn’t use about 40,000 of them.

The ballot initiative was initially spearheaded by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, but he handed off leadership of it before launching a run for governor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s