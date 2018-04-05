Family of woman hit and killed 8 years ago still looking for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A mother of two on the way home from work was killed in a hit and run crash, and eight years later her family and police are still looking for a suspect.

Erica Sevigny lost her life on the night of April 3, 2010. Since then, hundreds of tips have been investigated by Kent County authorities, but the person responsible for the 26-year-old's death is still unknown.

"It was somebody else's actions that led her not being with her children," says Heather Norton, Erica Sevigny's Sister.

In April 2010, Sevigny was driving home from work in Algoma Township when she swerved to avoid a deer and ended up hitting a tree. While she was on the phone with dispatchers she was hit by another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle is still unknown, leaving her family frustrated.

"I think it could just become frustrating after a while all of the different leads, the dead ends, lack of evidence," says Norton.

Leads that Kent County police have chased down with the help of Silent Observer.

"Every time that it's headlined in the news we've received lots of tips. But police have not be able to make any arrests," says Chris Cameron, Silent Observer Executive Director.

And now a family friend is keeping a promise to Erica and Heather's mother and trying to help solve the case.

"I've done a lot of leg work and I've had people helping me out and delivering flyers, talking to people. Just all over, just putting flyers up everywhere to keep people talking. I'm determined, and I did promise her mom that I would make sure it got solved," said family friend Cheryl Moyer.

Though years have passed, fresh exposure could help find the hit and run suspect.

"There's been many cases that have been quite old and somebody has finally gotten the courage or found it the right time to come forward and give that information that has solved a crime. And maybe somebody went by that night and remembers something and they didn't think it was important, or that heard something they didn't think it was important but it might be the missing piece of the puzzle," says Cameron.

And that missing piece could help two young girls who are now teenagers get some closure after losing their mother.

"It really goes back to her daughters. I keep going back to that but, I want that closure for them," Norton says. "It's not fair to them that their mom was taken from them at such a young age, that they weren't able to share those memories with her, make those memories. The same ones that I was able to make with my mom."

Sevigny's 10 and 15 year-old daughters now live with Norton and are becoming more and more curious about their mother and the investigation.

Silent Observer is offering a $4,000 reward for any information leading to the person responsible for Sevigny's death. You can contact them online, on their mobile app or by calling 616-774-2345.