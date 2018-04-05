Kalamazoo man critically injured after vehicle hits tree

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 36-year-old man from Kalamazoo was critically injured Thursday afternoon when his vehicle crashed into a tree.

Investigators believe the man was driving east along E. H Avenue when he fell asleep, crossed the center line and struck the tree. His vehicle then caught on fire.

Comstock Township firefighters responded to the the 7200 block of H Avenue and were able to put out the vehicle fire and extricate the man. He was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.