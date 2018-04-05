Morning Buzz for Thursday, April 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are five things we thought you'd like to know about in our Morning Buzz.

1.) Facebook is now saying that tens of millions could have been impacted by a data harvesting scandal. Consulting firm Cambridge Analytica collected information from millions of profiles during President Trump's 2016 campaign. Facebook says it will re-design its privacy settings menu to avoid similar situations from happening. They add that if you allow people to find your profile by email address or phone number instead of your name, assume your profile data has been collected by a third-party.

2.) Despite the frigid temperatures, the West Michigan Whitecaps are scheduled to take the field for their home opener at 6:35pm at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park. In honor of their 25th season, the first thousand fans get a special replica jersey, courtesy of 5/3 Bank. Whitecaps face off against the South Bend Cubs.

3.) Have you heard about the new Corridor Districts in Grand Rapids? It's part of the mission of building safer neighborhoods. The new "South Division District" stretches from Division to Grandville Avenue and from 28th Street to Hall. The goals include making the area safe enough to walk around, adding more local businesses and enhancing the public infrastructure. An authority board that will include business owners and residents will find a way to fund the program which could include tax hikes in the neighborhoods that would be impacted by the improvements.

4.) A popular place this Spring Break has been the Grand Rapids Public Library as many kids and families are exploring the three Harry Potter Escape Rooms. The library is transformed into Professor Vector's classroom. Teams of up to four players can try to solve all of the puzzles inside the escape room. The event has been so popular that it has already sold out. Library officials say that they hope to bring back the event next year.

5.) What can fix a broken heart? Apparently the answer is Pizza Hut. Australian writer Rosie Waterland vented on Twitter about a recent break-up. Pizza Hut thought the best way to women's broken heart was through her stomach. She is now receiving an unspecified number of "her favorite pies" on Friday night. The lady is elated and posted that she is fine with accepting "any and all" free stuff with the hashtag #noshame.