MSP: Don’t bubble wrap the 100th Street bridge

Posted 2:29 PM, April 5, 2018, by , Updated at 02:30PM, April 5, 2018

100th Street Bridge - during latest closure

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Michigan State Police are feeling the need to remind everyone that putting bubble wrap on the 100th Street bridge is not recommended.

An event was created on Facebook in recent weeks calling for people to come out and help protect the bridge over U.S. 131 in Byron Township.  The bridge has been struck five times by vehicles since January.  The event page had 342 people saying they would go on Saturday, April 7 to help out and over 2,500 people “interested” as of Thursday afternoon.

In a one-paragraph press release from the Rockford Post of MSP, they say they are “strongly advising against this event” and “strict enforcement action will be taken if necessary.”

The 100th Street Bridge, of course, also has a Facebook page of its own as well.

 

