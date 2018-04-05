Never before seen Betty Ford artifacts to be part of new exhibit at presidential museum in Grand Rapids

Posted 10:45 AM, April 5, 2018, by , Updated at 08:34AM, April 5, 2018

On Sunday, April 8, former first lady Betty Ford would have turned 100 years-old. To honor her centennial, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids will unveil a special exhibit "In Step with Betty Ford: A Celebration of Her Centennial." This exhibit was also made possible with the support of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation.

“This exhibit provides the public an opportunity for an in-depth and personal view of Betty Ford in a way never before told by the Museum,” said Don Holloway, curator of the exhibition. “Her whole life prepared her for the leadership she would demonstrate as first lady and as a public figure after leaving the White House.”

The centennial exhibit was feature 150 artifacts and documents, some of which have never been put on display.

Ford's daughter, Susan Ford Bales, will lead a ribbon cutting at 5p.m. on April 10.  It is free and open to the public.

