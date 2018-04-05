× Parker Hannifin announces Lakeview expansion, 46 new jobs

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Parker Hannifin on Thursday announced plans for a $5.1 million expansion at its Lakeview location.

The 30,000 square foot addition will house a consolidated operation that is currently based in Ohio, according to a release. The company plans to create 46 new full-time jobs at the Montcalm County facility.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has approved a $250,000 grant for the project and the company is also expected to apply for a local tax abatement through the village, according to a release.

The Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company began operating in Lakeview in 1976 and currently employs 116 people there. The facility, located at 8790 Tamarack Rd., is part of the motion and control technology manufacturer’s fluid system connectors division.

A construction date for the expansion has not been set.