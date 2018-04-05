Smart Shopper: National Deep Dish Pizza Day deals for FOX 17 viewers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's pizza. And then there's deep dish pizza.

According to daysoftheyear.com Thursday, April 5 is National Deep Dish Pizza Day. While the history of it seems to go back to the 40s and Chicago, you can find some of the deep dish goodness right here in West Michigan. Because I am the Smart Shopper, I took it upon myself to hook you up with some deals!

Giordano's : There is no reason for you to hop in the car and drive all the way to Chicago for Giordano's anymore. People were ecstatic when they recently opened up a location in Holland at 3333 West Shore Dr. Mention that you heard about them on FOX 17, today only, and for National Deep Dish Pizza Day you will receive 20 percent off any deep dish pizza when you dine-in!

Crust 54 : Apparently the lakeshore is where it's at to get Chicago inspired deep dish pie. Our friends at Crust 54 would also like to offer a deal, today only, for dine-in or carry out. They are offering a one-topping, 12 inch deep dish pizza for $17. You can add additional toppings for one dollar. You must mention FOX 17 in order for them to honor the deal

Retailmenot.com : No, this website is not your typical place to order a pizza, but it is a great resource to find out which chains near you are offering deals. For instance, we spotted a couple for Hungry Howie's and Domino's.

Dollar General : By using one of my favorite new apps called flipp, I was able to type in deep dish pizza and found that Dollar General has a deal on frozen Digiorno deep dish pepperoni pizza for $6.95

Enjoy your pizza everyone! Thanks so much to Giorano's and Crust 54 for hooking up our FOX 17 viewers. You want to throw a deal out there for our viewers? Email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com