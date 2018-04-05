× Spieth birdies five straight holes, tops leaderboard at The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Spieth (speeth) put together a lengthy birdie run to take the first-round lead at the Masters.

Spieth birdied five straight holes in a 6-under 66 that gives him a two-stroke edge over Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar. Spieth took only 10 putts on the back nine and ran off three consecutive birdies to pull ahead of Finau. It was the eighth time in his last 13 rounds at August National that he left the course with the lead.

Finau managed to play well despite a severe ankle sprain that caused him to consider withdrawing before his tee time.

Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy were among seven players at 3 under. Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler are in the mix at minus-2.

Tiger Woods was in good shape before closing with back-to-back bogeys and a par. Woods is plus-1.

Meanwhile, a Georgia hospital says it’s treating nine passengers — including one in critical condition — who were injured when a charter bus overturned on the way to the Masters. Doctors Hospital in Augusta said in a statement Thursday that six of the nine passengers taken there were either in good condition or had been treated and released.

The driver has been charged with driving under the influence.