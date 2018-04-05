Superhero Autism Activity Day this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone deserves to feel like a superhero....

In honor of Autism Awareness Month, Centria Healthcare Autism Services invites children with autism and their families to come out for a day of fun and meet all their favorite superheroes at the Superhero Autism Activity Day at Three Mile Project. Watch the interview to learn more about why we are hearing so much more about autism recently and why it is becoming more prevalent in children.

Matt from Centria joined us to share the details and to break down what ABA Therapy is and how it helps those affected. The event is free and will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Three Mile Project, 3050 Walkent Dr NW. Learn more at centriaautism.com/events.