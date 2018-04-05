West Michigan Pet Expo coming to Delta Plex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From four-legged and furry to slithering and scaly, the West Michigan Pet Expo is bringing them all as the event returns this year to the Deltaplex Arena, 2500 Turner Ave NW, this weekend. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Our friends from the Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue, who have been part of the event for well over a decade, paid us a visit to give us a sneak peek. Learn more about the expo here.