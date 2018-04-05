Whitecaps Top South Bend Cubs 6-2 on Opening Day

Posted 11:36 PM, April 5, 2018, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The Whitecaps got their first win of the season on Thursday, 6-2 over the South Bend Cubs.

Starting pitcher Dane Myers pitched 4 innings, allowing 4 hits, 1 run, and had 5 strikeouts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s