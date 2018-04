× Allegan Co Dispatch: Southbound US-131 closed at Dorr exit due to multiple slideoffs

DORR, Mich. — Allegan County Central Dispatch says southbound US-131 was shut down at the Dorr exit (#68)/142nd Avenue due to multiple slideoffs, around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

Dispatch also told FOX 17 that multiple slideoffs have occurred near M-179 both north- and-southbound.

So far, no reported injuries in Allegan County.

This is a developing story.