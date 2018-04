BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The Fire Chief of Battle Creek has resigned.

City Manager Rebecca Fleury says that she accepted Dave Schmaltz’s resignation on Thursday. Schmaltz’s last day is still being determined.

Schmaltz had taken a leave of absence in February to focus on “his personal well-being.” He had been chief since February 2014.

Police Chief Jim Blocker will serve as director of fire and police services while the city searches for a new fire chief.