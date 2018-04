Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to scratch that itch for a bowl of ice cream but don't want to run to the store? Leigh Ann shows us how to make a simple ice cream with ingredients you probably already have in the house. Try this quick and simple recipe and don't forget the sprinkles!

Here's the recipe...

ICE CREAM IN A BAG:

½ c. half and half or milk

¼ teaspoon vanilla

1 Tablespoon sugar

1/3 cup rock salt

3 cups of crushed ice

1 gallon sized freezer bag

1 sandwich size freezer bag