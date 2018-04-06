IONIA, Mich. - Dining with Dave went out for breakfast this week and visited Sheri's Restaurant at 1150 S. State Road. Check out their Facebook page for more details.
Dining with Dave – Sheri’s Restaurant
-
Dining with Dave – The Curragh
-
Introducing – Dining with Dave
-
Dining with Dave – Latitude 42
-
Dining with Dave – Irie Kitchen
-
Check out the craft pizzas at Rebel Pies in Muskegon
-
-
Dining with Dave – Walldorff Brewpub
-
Dining with Dave – Crust 54
-
Dining with Dave – Bar Louie
-
Dining with Dave – Westside Social Tavern
-
Video shows police kick dining homeless man out of Myrtle Beach McDonald’s
-
-
HopCat adding another location in Kent County
-
Grand Haven hosts city-wide egg hunt
-
Michigan walleye tagged with cash rewards