Dozens of charges filed vs. man accused of attacking Montcalm officer

EDMORE, Mich. – An Edmore, Michigan man is in jail, charged with several felonies after allegedly assaulting a Montcalm County Sheriff’s deputy.

Arik Chapman, 36, is being held on a $200,000 bond, plus another $100,000 bond from a previous arrest.

The sheriff says that the incident happened Wednesday afternoon when Sergeant Steven Snyder spotted Chapman, who was wanted for several charges, including felonies for Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, as well as a misdemeanor for furnishing alcohol to a minor. Chapman then attacked Snyder and tried to take the sergeant’s gun. A bystander called police and Chapman ran from the scene.

Deputies from Montcalm County, along with Michigan State Police, the Stanton Police Department and the Michigan DNR tracked Chapman to a nearby home where he was hiding in an attic. Chapman allegedly started setting fires in that home, and then moved to the roof where he refused to surrender to police. He eventually slid off the snowy roof and ran again. After trying to get into a passing vehicle, he was taken into custody, but continued to resist, allegedly damaging police property.

Sgt. Snyder was treated at the hospital for injuries to his face and head and has been released. He is currently on medical leave.

Chapman is now also facing 13 counts of Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing a police officer, one count of Assault with Intent To Do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, one count of Attempting Disarming of a Peace Officer, two counts of Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing a police officer causing injury and two counts of Malicious Destruction of Police Property.

The home where Chapman was hiding suffered minor damage. Police would like to speak with the motorist that Chapman tried to carjack.