Grand Rapids Danger to play home opener Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Danger basketball team is made up of mainly local college players and now plays in the North American Basketball League after two years in the American Basketball Association.

The Danger play their home games at Grace Bible college and host the Indiana Revolution in their home opener on Saturday at 6pm.

