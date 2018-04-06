GRFD names 2018 Firefighter of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Fire Department has named their 2018 Firefighter of the Year.

Lieutenant Harold Elmore is the 48th GRFD member to receive the award and the first African-American member to be honored with the award.

The fire department says that Lt. Elmore has been with the department for 19 years.  He has been involved with many activities in the department but the department says he has been “indispensable” with the West Michigan Fire Match program.

A dinner will be held in Lt. Elmore’s honor at the American Legion Boat and Canoe Club on April 20.

