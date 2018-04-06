Jeff Glover Real Estate gives back to community with Glover’s Heroes

Posted 11:37 AM, April 6, 2018, by , Updated at 10:29AM, April 6, 2018

Jeff Glover from Jeff Glover & Associates Real Estate stopped by to share information on Glover's Heroes - a non-profit that gives back to the community by donating funds to local firefighters, police, nurses, teachers, and others as well as upgrading homes of those in need. You can nominate someone to be the recipient on their website. Get the details plus tips on how to quickly sell your home by watching the interview above.

