Michigan to close Flint's free bottled water sites

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has announced that the four remaining free bottled water stations in Flint are closing.

The Friday statement comes with an update that the city’s water has tested below the federal lead and copper limit of 15 parts per billion for about two years. The first three months of 2018 recorded levels of 4 ppb.

In a letter, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver urged state officials to keep the sites open. The state began closing them last summer.

Lead levels in Flint’s water supply first dipped below the federal limit in 2016. On Thursday, Snyder released Flint from six years of state oversight.

Flint’s water system was contaminated by lead in 2014 and 2015 because corrosive water from the Flint River wasn’t properly treated.