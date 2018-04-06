Morning Buzz for Friday, April 6

- You might have seen some of the ads...Michigan will be electing a governor this year. As the august primary creeps closer, the candidates for governor are busy getting their names out there, making a stop yesterday at Grand Valley State University. Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed appeared as the featured speaker for the Public Health Society, discussing things like access to healthcare and clean water concerns here in Michigan Water was also a topic of debate when Republican candidates Jim Hines and Patrick Colbeck appeared at the school. Noticeably missing from the stage were the other two Republican front-runner candidates for governor: Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley. The other Democrats running for governor are Gretchen Whitmer and Shri Thaneder.
- A shakeup in the automobile industry as Ford announces it may stop manufacturing two of its cars. A report says Ford may stop making its Taurus and its Fiesta. The reason? More people are buying sport-utility vehicles and pickup trucks. We're told production of the Ford Fusion may also be on the way out. According to the Wall Street Journal, Chevrolet has similar plans to stop making the Chevy Sonic and Impala as early as next year.
- And you know where Todd and I will be tomorrow morning. DeVos Place will be overflowing with gently loved and even some new items for kids. Michigan's largest mom to mom sale is going on tomorrow. It's scheduled from 9 a-m until 1 p-m... And admission is free, with a $3 to $5 dollar donation that goes to the Salvation Army. There will be a huge selection of kids and maternity clothes, toys, nursery furniture, and more. And of course, there will be great deals too. Organizers say it's best to get there early, bring your own shopping bags, and small bills.
- You'll definitely get in some good steps at this year's Artprize. 31 new venues hosting art have been added. Organizers say 180 venues in Grand Rapids signed up to take part in Artprize10 before Thursday`s deadline. Some of the new ones are The Morton, Uccello's and Tanglefoot...just to name a few. All but five of the venues are located within 3 square miles dubbed the Artprize District. Artist registration for Artprize10 opens April 16 to June 7 and Artprize10 runs September 19 to October 7.
- It's a sure sign of summer as a tasty stop along the lakeshore opens for the season today. Pronto Pups opens today for the season in Grand Haven. It's been a famous treat that people look forward to getting each year, for the last 60 years. For those of you who don't know, the famous treat is a hot dog.. on a stick... dipped in a homemade batter. If you do plan to take part in opening weekend, remember the stand only accepts cash.