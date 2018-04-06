Rollover crash closes stretch of WB I-96 in Kent, Ottawa counties

Posted 9:02 PM, April 6, 2018, by , Updated at 09:57PM, April 6, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of westbound I-96 is closed Friday after a rollover crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. west of Fruit Ridge Avenue.  The Kent County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says the highway is currently closed between Fruit Ridge and 8th Avenue in Ottawa County.

Officials say injuries were reported in the crash.  Their severity is unclear at this time.

Several slide-offs were also reported on both east and westbound I-96 in Kent and Ottawa counties Friday evening due to slick road conditions.

This is a developing story

