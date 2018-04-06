Smart Shopper: Deals, sales and shows you don’t want to miss this weekend

Big Lots: If you are a Rewards member, Saturday, April 7, from 8a.m. to 10p.m. the entire store will be 20 percent off for you when you present your card. Then on Sunday, April 8, from 8a.m. to 10p.m. all others can enjoy the Friends and Family savings. Why not sign up to be a Rewards member by clicking here.

Spring West Michigan Mom’s Sale : A sale so big that it needs to be held at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. Oodles of gently loved and sometimes new children’s clothing, furniture, toys, accessories, shoes and more! There will also be some maternity clothing. It is free to get in with a suggested $3-$5 donation. Small strollers are welcome and you are encouraged to bring your own bags. More details can be found at westmichiganmomssale.com

Indie Flea Grand Rapids : Shop, mingle and learn more about local products.

West Michigan Pet Expo : Saturday, April 7 from 10a.m.-7p.m. and Sunday, April 8, 11a.m. to 5p.m.

Barry County Antique Show : Over 60 dealers who will be selling.