UFC star McGregor arraigned in melee

Irish Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor leaves the Kings County (Brooklyn) Criminal Court on April 6, 2018 in New York.
Irish Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor was charged with assault and criminal mischief by New York police on April 6, 2018 and was due to appear in court. The 29-year-old superstar reportedly surrendered at a Brooklyn police station late Thursday after allegedly attacking a shuttle bus loaded with fellow mixed martial arts fighters attending a New York media event at the Barclays Center stadium.Video footage showed McGregor hurling a dolly through a side window of the bus as it moved slowly in a parking lot at the stadium in Brooklyn.
/ AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Irish Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor leaves the Kings County (Brooklyn) Criminal Court on April 6, 2018 in New York.
Irish Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor was charged with assault and criminal mischief by New York police on April 6, 2018 and was due to appear in court. The 29-year-old superstar reportedly surrendered at a Brooklyn police station late Thursday after allegedly attacking a shuttle bus loaded with fellow mixed martial arts fighters attending a New York media event at the Barclays Center stadium.Video footage showed McGregor hurling a dolly through a side window of the bus as it moved slowly in a parking lot at the stadium in Brooklyn.
/ AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has been arraigned on felony criminal mischief and other charges following a backstage melee at a New York City event.
McGregor answered, “Yes, your honor” when the judge asked Friday whether he understood orders to stay away from the alleged victims in the case. He also was charged with misdemeanor assault, menacing and reckless endangerment.
McGregor was released on $50,000 bond and co-defendant Cian Cowley on $25,000 bond. Both are due back in court June 14.
The two men exited the courthouse in Brooklyn, got into an SUV and left.
McGregor’s attorney, Jim Walden, asked Judge Connie Melendez to allow his client to travel and “pursue his craft.” Walden said McGregor is “the most visible face on the planet” and has no criminal history.