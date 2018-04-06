× UFC star McGregor arraigned in melee

NEW YORK (AP) — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has been arraigned on felony criminal mischief and other charges following a backstage melee at a New York City event.

McGregor answered, “Yes, your honor” when the judge asked Friday whether he understood orders to stay away from the alleged victims in the case. He also was charged with misdemeanor assault, menacing and reckless endangerment.

McGregor was released on $50,000 bond and co-defendant Cian Cowley on $25,000 bond. Both are due back in court June 14.

The two men exited the courthouse in Brooklyn, got into an SUV and left.

McGregor’s attorney, Jim Walden, asked Judge Connie Melendez to allow his client to travel and “pursue his craft.” Walden said McGregor is “the most visible face on the planet” and has no criminal history.