Cabrera drives in 3 runs as Tigers beat White Sox 6-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in three runs, Michael Fulmer pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on a bone-chilling Saturday.

Cabrera had a two-run single in the third and RBI groundout in the fifth after leaving Thursday’s game against the White Sox because of left hip flexor tightness. Dixon Machado had two hits and chased Lucas Giolito (0-1) with a two-run double in the sixth that made it 5-0, sending the Tigers to their second straight win after a 1-4 start.

Both starters struggled with their control on a day when the game-time temperature was 32 degrees. But Fulmer (1-1) pitched well enough, scattering six hits and walking three in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Giolito struggled through 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and four hits. He walked three and hit three batters as the White Sox lost for the fourth time in five games.

After Fulmer escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second, Giolito wasn’t as fortunate in the third.

He hit Jose Iglesias after retiring the first seven batters and walked Leonys Martin and Jeimer Candelario with two out before Cabrera drove a two-run single to right-center.

Cabrera added to the lead in the fifth with a grounder to third that might have been an inning-ending double play had Yolmer Sanchez fielded it cleanly.

The Tigers tacked on two more runs in the sixth. Giolito hit Victor Martinez and James McCann to start the inning, and Machado drove them in with a two-out double to left.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Cabrera was back at first base and batting third two days after he jammed his hip when he tripped and fell rounding first on a single in the first inning. Cabrera played the field in the bottom half on Thursday before being replaced by Niko Goodrum.

White Sox: Manager Rick Renteria said reliever Nate Jones has experienced “no issues so far” after having season-ending surgery on his pitching arm last July. The right-hander had made three appearances before Saturday’s game. “We’re going to continue to monitor him and listen to him,” Renteria said. “His body tells him what he’s capable of doing. We’re going to continue to ask plenty of questions and make sure he’s OK.”

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Mike Fiers makes his first start after opening the season on the 10-day disabled list because of a lumbar strain.

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 1.50 ERA) looks to build on a strong first start. He went six innings, allowing one run and two hits, in a 4-2 loss at Toronto on Monday.

___

