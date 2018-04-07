× Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo on Saturday morning

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responding to the 900 block of N Burdick Street regarding the report of a shooting around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim who appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

The victim, a 26-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was rushed to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time.

If anyone has information, contact Silent Observer or the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139.