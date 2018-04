× Hundreds left without power after car strikes utility pole

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a crash that has left between 200 through 1,000 people without power Saturday morning.

This happened just before 3 a.m. on Plainfield Avenue and Martin, near Meijer.

Police say a car struck a utility pole, knocking down power lines.

They say the driver didn’t sustain any injuries, but there is no word yet on when the power will be restored.