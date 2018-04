Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It may be the last weekend of spring break but there's still plenty to do.

With the recent spring snow showers, we've got a place where you can take the fun indoors.

Craig's Cruisers is offering spring break wristbands for $25.99.

That includes unlimited attractions, the new trampoline park and 3 hour buffet access.

You can also check out their new ninja warrior course and indoor roller coaster!

This deal will run until Sunday.