Minnesota Duluth beats Notre Dame 2-1 for NCAA hockey title

April 7, 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Karson Kuhlman had a goal and an assist, and Minnesota Duluth beat Notre Dame 2-1 Saturday night to win the school’s second NCAA hockey championship.

Jared Thomas also scored and Hunter Shepard stopped 19 shots for the Bulldogs (25-16-3). UMD also won the 2011 title at the Xcel Energy Center.

Andrew Oglevie scored and Cale Morris made 33 saves for Notre Dame (28-10-2), winless in two national title games. The Irish lost to Boston College in 2008.

