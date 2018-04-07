× Russell Crowe selling jockstrap at divorce auction today

SYDNEY, Australia (CNN) — Russell Crowe is sharing mementos from his marriage — for a price.

The actor is hosting a divorce-themed auction in Sydney on Saturday, which also happens to be his birthday and wedding anniversary.

As part of the auction by Sotheby’s Australia, Crowe will part with an eclectic mix of items and movie souvenirs collected during his nine-year marriage to Danielle Spencer. The couple called it quits in 2012.

Items on sale at the auction included his leather jockstrap and midnight blue satin boxers, along with art, watches, diamond rings and a Mercedes Benz.

The official poster for the auction, aptly titled “The Art of Divorce,” features a tuxedo-clad Crowe grinning as he raises a cocktail glass in a toast.