Saturday afternoon fire damages home in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Saturday afternoon fire left behind serious damage at a Burdick Street residence.

The blaze occurred in a house at 724 S. Burdick St., just north of Vine Street.

Firefighters with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told a FOX 17 crew at the scene that five people were evacuated and there were no injuries.

The flames started at the rear of the house and then spread from there. The roof of the home collapsed, causing extensive damage.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire remains unknown. They’re waiting for the fire marshal to arrive and investigate to determine the cause.