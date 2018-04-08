× 8th annual Grand Rapids Latin American Film Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The Grand Rapids Latin American Film Festival (GRLAFF), which has been bringing films that represent diverse perspectives, origins, and themes to the Wealthy Theatre since 2010, has returned for its eighth season.

Over the three-day period, the festival will feature nine recent films from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, and Venezuela.

Running from April 6 through April 8 at the Wealthy Theatre.

A number of films will also be followed by question-and-answer sessions with directors and panel discussions with special guests.

The entire festival is free to the public and all films will be presented with English subtitles.

Check the website: www.grlaff.org for the complete festival schedule and film descriptions or search the event on Facebook.