Amtrak adding tulip time service

HOLLAND, Mich. — The annual Tulip Time festival in Holland is a little more than a month away and this year Amtrak is trying to make the festival more accessible for out of state guests.

A number of special stops are running on the two Saturday’s during the festival, May 5th and May 12th.

There’s more options out of Chicago and Indiana that’ll get you in and out of Holland on the same day.

For people in state some of the trains will also make intermediate stops in St. Joseph, and Bangor.

You can book now, on Amtrak’s website.