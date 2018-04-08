× Branch County man accidentally shoots himself with handgun

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg Saturday afternoon.

At 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Branch County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an address on Vogel Drive in Sherwood Township for a report of a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Central Dispatch was given the information that the man had accidentally discharged a handgun, striking himself in the leg.

When officers arrived at the scene they found that first aid was being rendered by witnesses there and the victim was awake and able to verify that the wound was accidental. The injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies assisted with medical care until LifeCare arrived on scene.

The victim was transported from the scene to a hospital in Kalamazoo where no condition report was available Sunday.

Branch County sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by the Union City Police Department and LifeCare.