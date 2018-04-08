Comstock Schools open after potential threat deemed not credible

Posted 7:54 PM, April 8, 2018, by , Updated at 08:23PM, April 8, 2018

KALAMAZOO COUNTY,  Mich. — School will be held as scheduled after a potentially threatening Facebook post was reportedly sent out referencing  Comstock Schools over the weekend.

A student from another district allegedly sent a Facebook post out on on Sunday. The district says the statement referenced Comstock High School and could be deemed as a potential threat. Comstock Dean of Students, Gerielle Stewart was made aware and the investigation began.

The district confirms law enforcement made contact with the student who reportedly sent the Facebook post and searched their home. Comstock Schools tweeted the person who made the post did not intend to harm the school or students.

 

