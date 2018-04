Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who can sling the tastiest cocktail in Grand Rapids? That will be determined on Tuesday, April 10, from 7p.m. to 10p.m. at The BOB, 20 Monroe Ave. Presented by USBG of West Michigan, panelists have narrowed it down to eight competitors.

For just $20, you can get tickets to the event which will include sampling the cocktails, snacks and you will be entered into a raffle to win Electric Forest tickets.