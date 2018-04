× Chicago pizzeria Gino’s East coming to South Haven

CHICAGO, Ill. – West Michigan is about to get another Chicago pizza favorite.

Gino’s East has posted on their website that a South Haven location will be opening “soon.” This is the only Michigan location listed on the website.

In a Facebook thread, an employee says they are hoping for a June opening.

Gino’s East joins another Chicago favorite, Giordano’s, which opened about a year ago in Holland, Michigan.