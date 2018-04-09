Contractor begins removing monuments from Bronson Park

Posted 11:45 AM, April 9, 2018, by , Updated at 11:47AM, April 9, 2018

From michiganmodern.org: Fountain of the Pioneers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The movement of statues and monuments in Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park is underway.

The city says that work began Monday to reorganize statues and monuments in the park to get ready for the removal of the Fountain of the Pioneers, which is being removed for changes in the new Bronson Park Master Plan.  The fountain was deemed to be “unwelcoming” with its depiction of a white pioneer standing over a Native American, holding what some interpret as a weapon.

The city says a private contractor is removing and storing Kirk Newman’s sculpture, “When justice and mercy prevail, children may safely play” this week.  All the statues and pieces will be removed and stored until they can be re-placed in new locations in the park, in accordance with the master plan.  The city says next year, the sculptures will be placed where Mike, the peacock topiary, currently sits.  Mike is being moved to the southeast corner of the park near the library.

After these pieces are removed, the city will start removing the reflecting pools and replacing them with irrigation and lawn panels.  This work is expected to be finished by the end of May and won’t impact summer events in the park.

