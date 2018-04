Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Nestled on the shore of Lake Michigan, Grand Haven is well known as a summer hot spot in West Michigan but the city is earning the title as one of the best places to retire.

"Where to Retire Magazine" will feature Grand Haven in the magazine's May/June issue.

It is Grand Haven's shopping district, abundance of parks, holiday activities and its geographical location that earned it the title.

The May issue is set to be released Monday.