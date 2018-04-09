Helen DeVos Children’s Hosptial Gala focusing on new neuroscience center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s annual Gala is coming up on April 21. This year it will focus on Becoming Stronger and building a Neurosciences Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, specifically, investing in Pediatric Epilepsy. The Neurosciences Center will allow Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to help more kids and families with neurological conditions, position the hospital as a national destination for world-class care in this field, and empower research that will change how children are treated – everywhere. Brad Kaufmann with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation and Caroline Rich from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Pediatric Neurology dropped by to tell us more about this year’s Gala

This year's event will be held at DeVos Place, Exhibit Hall A & B April 21, 2018, with a 6p.m. social hour and 7p.m. dinner. As mentioned above, all of the proceeds will support the epilepsy program at the Neurosciences Center, coming to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Chairing this year's event are Meg and Jeff Bennett. Hired to serve as Division Chief is Angel Hernandez, who has a built a top program in the nation and now, Helen DeVos is next!

Entertaining guests will be Miguel Cervantes, star of Chicago's production of "Hamilton": An American Musical". Cervantes will also emcee, speaking about his own daughter diagnosed with childhood epilepsy at the age of 1. He has been supporting the search for a cure.

The goal for this year's Gala is to net $1 million, which will put the children's epilepsy program into motion. In five years, with this investment, they'll be doing complex surgeries and will be known as a center of excellence in neurosciences as well as a destination hospital for families in West Michigan and from around the world. In West Michigan alone, 6,000 children have epilepsy. Out of those, 25 percent will need surgery.

If you would like to attend the Gala, please click here for ticket. If you would like to give a monetary donation online please visit give.spectrumhealth.org or call 616.391.2000