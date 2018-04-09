Kalamazoo Community Foundation offering grants to women in need

Posted 6:43 AM, April 9, 2018, by , Updated at 08:21AM, April 9, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Women’s Education Coalition Fund at the Kalamazoo Community Foundation is offering women who are unemployed or underemployed an opportunity to enroll in higher education.

“This innovative program helps women and their families reach their full potential,” says Nancy Timmons, scholarship manager at KZCF. “WEC grants may be used to pay for tuition, fees, books, child care, transportation, and other educational expenses.”

The Kalamazoo Community Foundation is now accepting applications for grants ranging from $500 to $3,000.“

Our experience shows that having access to a variety of post-high school education, school or training, really helps recipients reach their goals of increased financial independence,” Timmons said.

Winners will be able to use the grand money to enroll in an a part-time or full-time curriculum, program or professional development opportunity.

Women residents of Kalamazoo, Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, St. Joseph and Van Buren Counties are eligible to apply.

