Lions sign QB Matt Cassel, add depth behind Matthew Stafford

Posted 8:57 AM, April 9, 2018, by

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 08: Matt Cassel #16 of the Tennessee Titans passes in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins on October 8, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Matt Cassel.

Detroit put the free agent on the roster Monday, adding depth behind Matthew Stafford.

Cassel played sparingly the past two seasons in Tennessee. The 13-year veteran has also played for Dallas, Buffalo, Minnesota, Kansas City and New England.

He started 15 games in 2008 with the Patriots when Lions general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia also worked for the franchise. Cassel has started 81 games in his career, completing 59 percent of his passes for 17,449 yards with 104 touchdowns and 81 interceptions.

Jake Rudock, drafted by Detroit in the sixth round two years ago, and Cassel are expecting to compete to be Stafford’s backup.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s